FAQ

With more than 300 games on CHSN available over the air, how do I access the games I want to watch? You will need an over-the-air antenna, which will require a one-time purchase. These antennas offer an HD quality picture and are easy to install. Over-the-air antennas are relatively inexpensive and can be found everywhere. Antennas typically cost between $20 – $40, and are often small, flat, and lightweight. We recommend you visit this website for guidance on selecting and installing an antenna and scanning for channels. For fans that are having trouble installing the digital antenna, CHSN has set up a help line to provide support. The help line is open 9 am - Midnight (CT) every day and can be reached toll free at (877) 828-8198.

Where can I watch CHSN via OTA? CHSN is available on the following over-the-air channels. Simply install your digital antenna, scan for channels, and tune in to the channel closest to your home. Chicago, IL: WJYS, 62.2 and 62.3

Rockford, IL: (Coming soon)

South Bend, IN: (Coming soon)

Milwaukee, WI: (Coming soon)

Grand Rapids, MI: (Coming soon)

Des Moines, IA: (Coming soon)

Champaign/Springfield, IL: (Coming soon)

Paducah, KY: (Coming soon)

Cedar Rapids/Davenport, IA: (Coming soon)

Peoria, IL: WHOI, (Coming soon)

Sioux City, IA: KMEG, (Coming soon)

Quincy, IL: WTJR, (Coming soon)

Indianapolis, IN: (Coming Soon)

Where can I buy an over-the-air antenna? Antennas can be bought at most mass market retailers or via their websites.

What does an “over the air” channel mean? Over-the-air broadcast is “free tv” that doesn't require a subscription to a cable or streaming service.

What over-the-air channel is CHSN on and how do I find it? After you have installed your over-the-air antenna, you’ll need to scan for channels. Some people find they need to scan several times, depending on your location and antenna. In Chicagoland, CHSN will air on Channels 62.2 and 62.3. There are two channels to account for two of the teams playing simultaneously. Check out this website for more tips on getting started!

I have a brand new smart TV. Do I still need an antenna? Probably. Newer TVs have digital tuning capability and built-in antennas, but they’re typically used for Bluetooth or wi-fi connectivity, not to capture over-the-air broadcast signals.

How do I know which over-the-air antenna is best for my situation? Choosing the right indoor HDTV antenna depends on several factors, including your location, the distance to broadcast towers, the type of signals available, and your specific needs. You should also consider any potential obstructions, such as buildings, trees, or hills that might interfere with signals. Electronic devices like microwaves and wi-fi routers also may cause interference. From there, you’ll have your choice of antennas. Flat/leaf antennas: These are slim and easy to mount on walls or windows. They work best in areas with strong signals. Amplified antennas: These come with a signal booster and are ideal if you're far from the broadcast tower or in an area with weak signals. In fact, if you’re close to the tower, using an amplified antenna might actually hurt your reception. Directional vs. multi-directional: Directional antennas must be pointed in one direction — the direction of the towers. Multi-directional antennas can pick up signals from multiple directions but might not be as strong.

Where do I place my antenna? Higher is better: Most antennas come with long cable so they can be placed in high areas without interference. Place the antenna as high as possible, ideally near a window facing the broadcast towers. Avoid placing it near metal objects or thick walls that might block signals We suggest you experiment with placement: You may need to try different locations in your home to find the spot with the best reception.

Do I have to buy an expensive one? More expensive antennas often have longer range and features like amplification, but an inexpensive model might work just fine if you're close to the tower. Review these tips to improve your reception.